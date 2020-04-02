Deepika Padukone uses her label maker in Ranveer Singh

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 21-day blockade went into effect on March 25, B-town's favorite couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been extremely active on social media. From sharing exercise videos to candid images, the two of them are using the medium to give us an insight into their life together right now.

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone shared a photo of her husband Ranveer Singh. In the image, we see Ranveer taking a nap with the label titled husband stuck on his forehead. For the legend, the actress wrote: "Season 1: Episode 7: and while I was there … # wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar Productivity at the time of COVID-19,quot;. See the post below.

During a conversation with a prominent newspaper, Deepika Padukone spoke about the importance of posting things on social media for the couple, as it is the only way to communicate with their fans and a great motivator to keep them moving.