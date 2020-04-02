Dear all: & # 39; The Final Countdown & # 39; Europe is not in & # 39; Rocky IV & # 39;

A very minor bright spot about the coronavirus pandemic is that all self-isolation has given us plenty of time to think about our convictions, both serious and pointless, and share our most precious thoughts with a captive, hungry social media audience again. information and new things to discuss.

So here is something new for your brain to reflect on, although this is indisputable: Europe's song "The Final Countdown,quot; is not on "Rocky IV,quot;. It's not so much a conviction as a 100 percent true nugget, and I've wanted to get it off my chest for a while.

I know some of you probably "remember,quot; it in the movie, but you're wrong. And if you doubt that this belief exists, or that the belief is strong, do a quick Twitter search for "The Rocky IV Final Countdown,quot; (or "Rocky 4,quot;) to find lots of people who refer to it in various ways over the years (including me, in a tweet version of this column) and celebrating the role of the song in the "Rocky IV,quot; experience. But then again, those people are wrong. The Mandela effect, or maybe the Balboa effect, is, well, in effect here.

From 2010: "Rocky 4's final countdown performed by a violin quartet at the wedding! Awesome!"

Since 2012: "I just heard Rocky IV's final countdown. Good sign."

Since 2013: "Rocky 4 Final Countdown favorite song to listen to as wights (sic) get up,quot;

Since 2019: "I finally found a song that has been bugging me since #UGRockFestival. The Final Countdown – Europe."

Since 2020: "Name a song in a movie that takes a scene to the next level … The Final Countdown – Rocky IV."

Then this: "Not to show how nerdy my movie is, but Final Countdown was added to the Rocky IV soundtrack, not really in the movie. I'm just saying,quot;

Unfortunately, each of them is wrong. Even the last guy who thinks he's being very smart.

This is because "The Final Countdown,quot; is not on "Rocky IV,quot; or on the accompanying soundtrack LP / cassette / CD / digital download. In fact, the song wasn't even released until a year after "Rocky IV,quot; came out. Are you surprised Take a minute if you need to. Here is why you are confused.

The score for "Rocky IV,quot;, composed by Vince DiCola, features similar synth instrumentation and a chord structure similar to "The Final Countdown,quot;. In particular, what you probably "remember,quot; as "The Final Countdown,quot; is the song "Training Montage,quot;. Listens:

It sounds more or less like this part in "The Final Countdown,quot;:

But they aren't * so * similar, so I'm not sure why this confusion exists. And besides, if the training montage music really helps you, you should just recognize the man who created that sequence of musical notes and recorded them on this synthesizer. DiCola's score is full of '80s goodness, an interesting departure from composer Bill Conti's traditional' Rocky 'sound. Two of the DiCola cues appeared on the original "Rocky IV,quot; soundtrack album, but there is also an album of just his score.

(I contacted DiCola to see what he thinks about all this, so I'll update him if I have news.)

Unfortunately, the musical ignorance of "Rocky IV,quot; seems widespread. Just look at the Google search suggestions:

All of this is incredibly frustrating, both as a movie music fan and as a fan of paying attention to reality. But I'm not alone, fortunately. Mixed in between those old tweets about how the scene "The Final Countdown,quot; in "Rocky IV,quot; really gets you excited, there are a decent number of people fighting the good fight to educate the world about this silly musical confusion. There have also been other efforts to spread the truth, and everyone has my gratitude.

But delayed justice is not justice denied, so there is still time for everyone to give DiCola his due as someone whose music helped Rocky defeat Ivan Drago and still inspires you today. And, hey, I also like "The Final Countdown,quot;. It's a classic '80s tune. It's on my iPod. It is in our collective consciousness. It's just not in "Rocky IV,quot;.

So now you know, and knowing is half the battle. That's from "G.I. Joe,quot;, which, like "Rocky IV,quot;, is from the 80s and doesn't have "The Final Countdown,quot; either.

Please wash your hands.