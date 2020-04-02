Danielle Panabaker from The Flash reveals she just had her first child

Today, Thursday, the 32-year-old. The flash Star revealed on her Instagram account that she and her husband Hayes Robbins had their first child together. Entertainment Tonight picked up an Instagram post from the actress in which she expressed pure joy at the birth of her first baby.

Fans of the actress know that the news of her pregnancy first came out in November last year, and not long after, the star spoke about how her pregnancy would be addressed on the CW show.

During a conversation with ET, Danielle, referring to her character, Caitlin, stated that she was sure that her character would not have a baby any time soon.

Panabaker joked that costume producers and designers would definitely do everything in their power to hide the baby's bump. The actress referred to it as a game, "hide the blow." She joked that it was done before and that it will be done again.

While it may seem like a particularly turbulent time to have a child with the world currently locked up, there have been other celebrities to welcome a baby, including Terra Jole, the Little Women LA alum. Ricki Mathers reported on March 28, 2020 that the star gave birth after revealing that she was pregnant last year.

She and her husband, Joe Gnoffo, publicly announced the news to People magazine, while also addressing the coronavirus pandemic that has the United States population hiding in their homes. The couple told the outlet that they were delighted to announce positive news in a bleak situation.

According to Joe and Terra, their baby weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. The girl has achondroplasia, and reports say she will be tested for dwarfism later. With all of that in mind, Terra and Joe aren't particularly concerned about that right now.

