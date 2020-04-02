Danielle Panabaker from The Flash gives birth to first child

And a baby makes three!
Thursday, Danielle Panabaker announced that she and her husband Hayes Robbins She welcomed her first child with an adorable post on social media.
Sharing a photo of her pregnancy where she can be seen cradling her baby, The flash Star wrote: "This was good, but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling. Happy to announce that our baby was born and that we are safe, happy and healthy at home." Her comment section was filled with good wishes from her co-stars and CW celebrities after sharing the news.
"CONGRATULATIONS!" Shantel VanSanten he wrote, followed by a comment from Danielle Nicolet: "I'm so happy for you and I can't wait until we can all be in the same room together!" Arielle Kebbel He left the new mom with a sweet message, writing: "Congratulations! Very happy for the 3. What a wild time. Sending you all peace, health and much love!" Alison Brie He also sent him congratulations saying, "Congratulations! Much love to the whole family!" Danielle also received a comment from another Disney student Christy Carlson Romano, who wrote: "Congratulations!"
The new parents shared for the first time that they were expecting their little bundle of joy in November when their representative confirmed that the 32-year-old actress was pregnant and that her baby was expected to arrive in the spring of 2020. Since then, Danielle had documented her growth. . tummy on social media.
To urge her followers to practice social distancing, she shared a photo of her sleeping on the couch while she was still pregnant, captioning the hilarious snap: "Thank you for the nomination @caitylotz #IStayHome. For my grandparents and my family, for the workers in health that cannot and without fear save lives. "
Before that, he posted a photo of her pregnant silhouette and wrote, "I can't wait to meet you." In January, she held her baby shower and thanked her friends for throwing her an amazing party. "Showered with all my love," she captioned photos from the exciting day. "We are very fortunate."
Danielle and Hayes were married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by the couple's family and friends, including The flash stars Grant Gustin, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh Y Jesse L. Martin. On social media after they said "Yes," Danielle treated fans with snippets of her big day, along with a stunning photo of her and her new boyfriend kissing: "6.24.17 The happiest day of my life."
