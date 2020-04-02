Daniel Murphy donates $ 100K and p to help minor league players affected by the coronavirus pandemic

With many underpaid minor league players facing a grim financial future due to baseball's indefinite procrastination, Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy is approaching the plate in a big way.

Murphy donated $ 100,000 to a partnership between More Than Baseball and Our Baseball Life as a way to help minor league families in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Murphy's donation begins public fundraising for the organizations "family assistance fund,quot;.

Rockies veteran joins Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo ($ 190,000) and Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright ($ 250,000) as major league players who have donated money to help minor league players.

On Tuesday, the announced league His initiative to provide financial support to minor league players had been extended through May 31. For Rockies minor league players, that means $ 400 per week in attendance.