Dallas County reports 100 new coronavirus cases, 16 and 17 deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas County health officials announced 100 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, as well as deaths 16 and 17.

Starting at 10 a.m. As of April 2, the new total for the county is 831.

The deaths include a 70-year-old woman who was a resident of a long-term care facility and an 80-year-old Dallas woman. Both had been seriously ill in local hospitals, authorities said.

“North Texas and all of Texas are safer today, as Governor Abbott has adopted the county's Dallas Safe in Home model. We continue to build capacity as we enter the beginning of the curve, ”said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “There are currently enough beds and fans in hospitals. The challenge is to continue creating capacity so that the curve does not exceed our resources. Their mission is to make good personal responsibility decisions. #StayHomeStaySafe #FlattenTheCurve ".

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

