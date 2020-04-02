Coyote thinks he bitten a bitten girl in Dublin park, shot dead – Up News Info San Francisco

DUBLIN (Up News Info SF) – A coyote believed to have attacked and bitten a five-year-old girl in Dublin Hills Regional Park on Wednesday afternoon was located and shot to death with an rifle early Thursday morning, a spokesman for the California Department of Fisheries and said Wildlife.

Captain Patrick Foy of the Department of Fish and Wildlife said the coyote was located after a joint investigation involving his agency, the East Bay Regional Park District, the Dublin Police and the Animal Inspection Service. , Plants and Health of the United States Department of Agriculture.

The coyote was seen near where a coyote attacked the girl at approximately 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at the 654-acre park, which lies north of Interstate 580 and northeast of Schaefer Ranch, Foy said.

The girl's injuries were not life threatening, according to Foy.

Police in the East Bay Regional Park District said Wednesday that the girl was taken to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital after the attack and that she was stable. Foy said he does not yet know if the girl has been released.

Foy said the coyote who was killed early Thursday morning was taken to a Fish and Wildlife laboratory in Sacramento to see if there is DNA that may be related to DNA that was taken from the girl's clothing.

Foy said the tests also aim to find out if the coyote had rabies or another illness that could have infected the girl.

