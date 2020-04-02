COVID-19 is forcing some Tampa restaurants to suspend service – Up News Info Tampa

Tampa, FL – Some Tampa Bay restaurants are forced to close their doors due to COVID-19. Jeannie Pierola, chef / owner of the restaurants at Tampa Counter Culture, Edison Food + Drink Lab and Edison's Swigamajig was forced to temporarily suspend service from all three.

As we look toward eventual recovery, she feels it will require the cooperation of everyone, including state, federal, local governments, homeowners, tax authorities, and mortgage holders, to revive our favorite restaurants.