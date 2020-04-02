Coronavirus vs. Flu vs. Allergies: What is it?

The New York Times has created a free e-book with answers to your questions about the coronavirus. It has more than two dozen chapters on how you can reduce your risk, what you can do to protect others, what scientists have learned, what to do if you are concerned about the stock market, and more. You can download it in Apple books Y elsewhere. Below is an excerpt.

With the spread of the coronavirus comes another ailment: anxiety for every symptom. Does your nose itch because you are trying not to touch your face, because you got the flu, or is it perhaps the coronavirus?

With the onset of spring, allergies can trigger symptoms that can make it difficult to determine what your body is trying to fight. Dr Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety, helps explain the subtle differences between signs of allergies or infection with the flu or coronavirus.

What are your symptoms?

First, consider the time of year. Allergies and the flu tend to be seasonal. If you have a runny nose in the spring and this happens every year, allergies are the most likely culprit. If it's winter and the flu is raging in your community, then that's the likely explanation. The flu is much more widespread than the coronavirus.