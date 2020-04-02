Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from April 2, 2020 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML15ec1b63179409e3150f8bb13fb6171211% %MINIFYHTML15ec1b63179409e3150f8bb13fb6171212%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota experienced its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 death toll Wednesday, as health officials reported five additional deaths, bringing the state total to 17. Meanwhile, prices for Gasoline in southern Minnesota fell below $ 1 a gallon, and the governor's fishing starter was postponed. In international news, Wimbledon was canceled due to concerns about the new coronavirus. It was the first time that the tennis tournament had been canceled since World War II.
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 6:34 a.m.:The Twins' opening game was scheduled for Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, but the MLB season remains on hold amid the outbreak.
- 6 am .:According to a Up News Info News poll, half of Americans think the COVID-19 outbreak will get worse over the next month.
- 5:55 a.m.:The Los Angeles mayor urges city residents to wear masks to fight the coronavirus when they go out.