Since the coronavirus outbreak, life in China has been governed by a green symbol on a smartphone screen. Green is the "health code,quot; that says a user is symptom free and must either board the subway, check into a hotel, or simply enter Wuhan, the central city of 11 million people where the pandemic began in December.

The system is made possible by the near-universal adoption of smartphones by the Chinese public and the adoption of "Big Data,quot; by the ruling Communist Party to extend its vigilance and control over society.

Upon entering a Wuhan subway station on Wednesday, Wu Shenghong, a clothing manufacturer manager, used his smartphone to scan a barcode on a poster that activated his health code application. A green code and part of his identity card number appeared on the screen.

A guard with a mask and glasses made her pass.

If the code had been red, that would tell the guard that Wu was confirmed to be infected or to have a fever or other symptoms and was awaiting a diagnosis. A yellow code would mean that you had contact with an infected person but had not completed a two-week quarantine, which means you should be in a hospital or quarantined at home.

Wu, who was on her way to see retailers after returning to work this week, said the system helped reassure her after a two-month shutdown left the streets of Wuhan empty.

People with red or yellow codes "are definitely not running outside," said Wu, 51. "I feel safe,quot;. Intensive use of the health code is part of the authorities' efforts to revive China's economy and prevent an increase in infections as workers return to factories, offices and stores.

Most access to Wuhan, the manufacturing hub of central China, was suspended on January 23 to combat the coronavirus. The blockade spread to the surrounding cities in Hubei province, and then people across the country were ordered to stay home at the most intensive disease controls ever imposed. Final travel controls in Wuhan will be lifted on April 8.

Other governments should consider adopting a Chinese-style "digital contact trace,quot;, researchers at the University of Oxford recommended in a report published Tuesday in the journal Science.



The virus is spreading too fast for traditional methods of tracking infections "but it could be controlled if this process were faster, more efficient and happened at scale," the researchers wrote.

Once aboard the subway, Wu and other passengers used their smartphones to scan a code that recorded the number of the car they were traveling in case authorities need to find them later.

An attendant carried a banner saying "Please wear a mask during your journey. Do not go near others. Scan the code before you get off the train." The seats were marked with dots that indicated where the passengers sat to stay far enough from each other.

Visitors to shopping malls, office buildings, and other public places in Wuhan undergo a similar routine. They display their health codes and guards with masks and gloves to check for fever before they are allowed to enter.

Health codes add to an ever-growing high-tech monitoring matrix that tracks what Chinese citizens do in public, online and at work: Millions of video cameras cover the streets from major cities to towns. little ones. Censors monitor activity on the internet and social media. State telecom operators can track where mobile phone customers are going.