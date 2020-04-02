Coronavirus: Super League bosses agree to cut payments | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLc5b141fb787bc6999e4698ed3552e5c511% %MINIFYHTMLc5b141fb787bc6999e4698ed3552e5c512%







Super League chief executive Robert Elstone will have a 40 percent pay cut.

Other Super League executives will have a 30 percent cut as the sport reacts to the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Like all sports, the rugby league is currently suspended due to the outbreak and the financial consequences for the sport are likely to be severe.

All 12 Super League clubs are likely to take advantage of the licensing initiative, in which the UK government will pay 80 percent of wages up to £ 2,500 per month.

Elstone said last week: "I think all the clubs and the Super League are looking very closely at how that allows us to overcome this situation."

"We have spent a long time looking at our personnel base and seeing licensing as an option for a large number of our employees.

"We have to do that professionally and comprehensively, and that principle applies to all the clubs that I know are talking to their employees about the possibility of being issued a permit. They are doing it sensibly and collaboratively."