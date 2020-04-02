Coronavirus: Sam Tomkins of the Catalan dragons on life under French confinement | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML618cc49bbd7655fa9dba4198520c66af11% %MINIFYHTML618cc49bbd7655fa9dba4198520c66af12%





Sam Tomkins currently lives under lockdown in Perpignan

Sam Tomkins has lifted the lid on what life is like under lock-up in France for him and his Catalans Dragons teammates.

Like millions of people in France, England's international fullback was forced to adjust her life under the rules established by the nation's government to combat the coronavirus pandemic on March 10 that lasted until at least 15 April.

Speaking to the Golden point On the podcast, Tomkins explained how the rigorous vigilance of the restrictions surprised him and the processes that must be followed if they venture out of their Perpignan home during their allowed hour of exercise per day.

"It's been very strict," said Tomkins. Sky Sports. "I didn't expect it to be as strict as it has been."

"To leave the house, you must complete a form when you leave the government website and simply check the box for a reason to leave, and your address and what time you left because you are only allowed to leave. One hour.

"The last three or four times I've been away for the past few weeks, they've stopped me every time and asked you questions.

"In the first two days of confinement, they issued 4,000 fines to people who didn't carry the correct paperwork, so he surprised everyone to make sure they had it with them."

With the Dragons facility closed as part of the shutdown, Tomkins and his teammates received individual follow-up training programs and exercise videos submitted daily by the club's conditioner through the WhatsApp group.

The 31-year-old man admitted that it had been difficult adjusting to life without the daily grind of his sports life and has begun to come up with his own daily plan for things to do every night while his wife sleeps their children.

"The first few days we were sitting in our pajamas until 12 p.m., I walked the dog for an hour and we didn't feel like we had done anything," Tomkins said.

"My wife had a list of jobs around the house as much as my arm, so I thought it would be better to start putting together a routine that has helped me.

"Especially with children, you lose track of what they've been doing playing in the garden all day."

"My oldest son has homework, which is quite important to him, he is in a full French-speaking school, so I can't wait for him to have weeks off doing his work in French and then go back to school."

Given that France implemented the blockade before the United Kingdom, there is a possibility that the country will exit those measures next week as long as they remain in effect on this side of the Canal.

That in turn could leave the Catalans able to resume their season but without opponents while the Super League remains suspended. However, Tomkins is confident that everyone will be ready when the 2020 campaign can resume.

"That could happen and we would have to see the positives in that, albeit as an additional couple of weeks of training that the English teams will not receive," Tomkins said.

"Maybe we could play Toulouse or Lezignan for a little bit of contact, but that's something that could happen."

"I think it will start as soon as possible and everyone's main goal is to go back to playing rugby. I think if you cross paths with the Super League teams and say 'how much time do you need?' ready to play.

"You can stay in shape at home and it wasn't long ago that all the teams had a very long preseason from November to the end of January."