coronavirus: Restoring the Internet at full speed: Human Rights Watch asks India – Latest news

New Delhi: Human Rights Watch on Wednesday urged four countries, including India, to immediately lift restrictions on Internet use and restore data transmission at full speed, saying it "violates multiple rights,quot; and may be " deadly "during a health crisis like the coronavirus The international human rights body, in a statement, said:" Governments that are currently imposing an internet shutdown, such as Bangladesh, Ethiopia, India and Myanmar, should immediately lift them to save lives.

"Intentionally closing or restricting Internet access violates multiple rights and can be fatal during a health crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

India had the highest number of internet stops with at least 385 cases since 2012.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the government imposed a complete communications blackout in August 2019, preventing many from communicating with loved ones and disrupting the local economy.

"Telephone services were gradually restored, but it was only after the Supreme Court found the Internet shutdown in January 2020 illegal that the service was partially restored, and only at 2G speed," the human rights agency said.

The HRW also said that people infected with COVID-19 in the country reported that they were unable to access websites to obtain information about the pandemic due to the highly restricted Internet speed that makes access to anything beyond messages of text is almost impossible.

"The Delhi-based Internet Freedom Foundation has called on the government to make all tools, including high-speed Internet, available to doctors and patients to save lives," he said, adding that access to timely and accurate information it is crucial during a health crisis.

"People use the Internet for updates on health measures, movement restrictions and relevant news to protect themselves and others," added the human rights organization.

