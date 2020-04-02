Coronavirus pandemic disrupts graduations of thousands of high school and college seniors – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Stanford student Jenna Garden is the first in her family to attend college, but due to COVID-19 she won't be celebrating years of hard work with her family, friends, and teachers on graduation day in June .

Instead, Stanford has planned to recognize his 2020 graduation class "remotely," and has postponed his start on campus to a later date. The last time Stanford postponed its start weekend was in 1906, due to an earthquake.

%MINIFYHTML7b2a0c03fab77d662b7d286c6bfe7ada11% %MINIFYHTML7b2a0c03fab77d662b7d286c6bfe7ada12%

"I imagined putting on my cap and gown and seeing all my friends," Garden said. "And may everyone I love be in the same place for one day." Garden, an English student, worked at the school to pay for tuition and got scholarships. She is the oldest of seven brothers.

"It has been a dream to be able to demonstrate to them, my younger siblings as well, that this is feasible for them," he said.

Garden is among the thousands of college and high school students whose schools have postponed their graduation day or have yet to say what they plan to do, even as they have transitioned to distance learning for the remainder of the school year.

Kelly Harvell attends Monterey High School, which has not said whether graduation day has been canceled, postponed, or will continue as planned.

"At this point it is almost expected and it is very upsetting to admit that it probably will not happen," said Harvell. "It is definitely very disappointing."

Harvell, who is in his senior year, watched slowly as his school canceled senior trips and then the prom. She had already planned to attend, and bought her dress.

"I think being supportive of my classmates and knowing that everyone else is having it is very comforting," said Harvell.

But then he said he began to see that his visits to the university campus were also canceled. Harvell was accepted into a long list of elite and ivy league schools, including MIT, Yale, and Harvard.

"It is definitely a bit of a difficult decision to decide where to go, but I am still optimistic that we will still be able to go to college the first semester," he said.

It is not how Harvell and Garden imagined that their school year would end. But Garden said the chance of missing graduation day in June is nothing compared to what others are going through right now during the pandemic.

"Although I feel the loss of this moment, I also know that in many ways I am still very lucky," Garden said.