Coronavirus pandemic causes more citations rather than arrests for some offenses in Santa Clara County – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County Police will issue citations instead of making arrests for a handful of crimes to promote safety and prevent prison overcrowding during the spread of the new coronavirus, the court system announced Wednesday. County.

This includes anyone who is arrested with an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court for pending misdemeanors, diversion or post-conviction matters other than violent crimes, and those who would be arrested for serious crimes with a standard bond. set at $ 25,000 or less.

Instead, law enforcement officers will issue a subpoena with a written promise to appear on a court date set at eight weeks in the future. Anyone on probation who receives the citation should contact their probation officer within two days.

"The intent of this order is to maximize health and safety protection for people who work and interact with local courts and custody systems, while balancing potential public safety risks related to the recognition release itself. in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, "the county court said officials said in a statement.

Deferred arrests will not include those who would be arrested for failing to appear in court for crimes related to domestic violence, or those on bail of less than $ 25,000 for violent crimes or driving under the influence of injury.

The changes are in effect until May 3, which is the expiration date of the shelter-in-place order for Santa Clara and neighboring counties. Santa Clara County is the most affected in the region, with 890 cases and 30 deaths as of Wednesday.

The sheriff's office currently has 11 staff members with confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Sgt. Spokesman Michael Low. Nine are deputies, and eight of them are in the corrections department. One of the eight recovered and returned to work, while the others self-quarantined at home. A main jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22 has since recovered, Low confirmed.

The court suspended all nonessential functions beginning March 17, but its criminal, civil, family and juvenile justice courts are still open for essential services.

