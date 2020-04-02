Coronavirus in soccer: Scouting could change, explains Mike Rigg | Football news







Scouts can be the invisible figures in a football club because they are often far from the training ground. "You spend most of your time traveling," Burnley technical director Mike Rigg told Sky Sports. “You are getting two planes, a bus, a train and a taxi to go see a game in the middle of nowhere. You are out of sight.

But the coronavirus crisis has put exploration in the spotlight. What is an explorer supposed to do when there are no football games left to play? While some clubs have laid off their staff, others are lobbying, at least for now. Whatever happens next, there is a suspicion that exploring in the Premier League may never be the same.

"What I think this period will do is make clubs think a lot more about time and cost efficiency," says Rigg, a former head of player acquisition in Manchester City, whose department at Burnley has been fully involved in the first weeks of closing. .

"There's a lot of focus right now on carbon footprints and I think the challenge now is to be more aware. We can't be busy, fools. We need to be more productive about what we do and that's a conversation that everyone in football is going to be having. "

Rigg does not expect a revolution, but he does anticipate a new approach. His team at Burnley is busy wading data and using WyScout, a video platform that provides access to games around the world, to detect what might otherwise have been lost.

"During this period right now, when it is not possible to explore live, our ability to continue analyzing players is crucial," explains Rigg. "Time and cost efficiency are really helpful because we now have the ability to analyze the player in front of a screen at home. Productivity is through the roof because we can see so much more."

"We are covering 30 or 40 reports of individual players per day right now and that is generating a lot of conversation in videoconferences about the strengths and weaknesses of the players."

Mike Rigg, Technical Director of Burnley at Turf Moor (Credit: Burnley FC)

Burnley currently tracks 45 different leagues worldwide, but when it comes to live exploration, they're guided, in part, by ease of travel. Now that the club's scouts watch from the comfort of their own home, it encourages them to look further.

"We just don't have the financial capacity manpower to employ people in all those different countries that watch 45 different leagues. We just can't."

"But we may have scouts watching matches in Slovenia, Slovakia, Serbia, Croatia and Bulgaria. You may be watching some of the youth team games. If you don't have the financial capacity to have someone in each of these countries, the only way doing so is so.

"Basically, it's about filtering. How to filter from a large roster of players from around the world and take it to the small group of players your club could want."

"Ultimately, what we are doing all of this is so that we can know, for example, who is the best right back in the country, in Europe and in the rest of the world. Who is the best? He is who we can pay, and what is to come. "

Having so much information just a click away represents an extraordinary change in exploration and has been a more recent development than some might think. Not too long ago, clubs were "sending people to burn DVDs,quot; because the material was not available. The traditional explorer has had to move with the times.

"It's about growing people's skills," says Rigg. "Now, with the start of WyScout, the people who were doing the work of identifying those players need to be prepared not only to travel and see the players live, but also to analyze from a computer. It's the same job."

"Most people are embracing that. It can be difficult if people are less tech savvy but it's not an age barrier, it's just a barrier of will. It has nothing to do with age, it's about being ready to evolve and adapt. That's the key. "

Of course, there will always be a role for live exploration. For clubs like Burnley, this is a time to increase the knowledge base. But eventually, before any signature is close to being made, there will need to be eyes on the ground. A player will still need to be seen in person. This is not a choice between one or the other. It is all part of the same process.

"Live scanning allows you to see the player in that live environment," says Rigg.

"Some of our scouts will go to a game long before the kick-off to see what the player is like on the ground. Remember, we are not just talking about first team soccer. When they are showing up in youth games and reserve games, how Are they driving? Who are they friends with? How do they interact with bus fans?

"Any little bit of information that can get help.

"When you're there, you get a much better context for the physical nature of the game as well. You also get a much better overview. For example, if I'm looking at a defender and the ball is at the other end of the field, you can see live where He's standing and what his concentration levels are like. Has he turned off? It's very difficult to watch that on video.

"Fans are a brilliant source of information when you're in games as well. They could tell you about a player's character and the recent mistakes he's made, who could be to blame for those mistakes, and so on. Week after week, so It can be quite interesting. It's all subjective but it helps build an image.

"The downside is that it is not physically possible to remember everything that happens on the field. This is the key. It is not about the death of live exploration, but about being able to complement what you do. There are professionals and cons to both,quot; .

Ian Woan and Sean Dyche discussing their plans for Burnley

As for Burnley, don't expect players from around the world to sign now just because the scouting operation is more improved than at any other time in the club's history.

"It doesn't work that way. It's all about knowledge. It doesn't happen overnight. It happens for a long time. We may like some of these players, but we may not be able to get them. First because I don't want to come Secondly, because we cannot pay for them.

"None of this is rocket science, but if we could sign players from around the world who are ready to play Premier League soccer right now, we would be delighted."

"We have an explorer named Paulo Araujo who works for us covering all of Latin America. Paulo's knowledge of the game is second to none and his contacts in all countries are phenomenal. But his work is probably two, three, four, five, six years. later.

"Finding the player is one thing, acquiring him is another. The manager has been interested in bringing players from further afield, but there are many things beyond his control. There was a player who decided not to come here because it was easier for his family to obtain work permits where they were in the UK, not because we didn't want to.

"The best thing is that Sean Dyche and his staff – Ian Woan, Tony Loughlan and Billy Mercer – are so committed to the whole process. Trust me, that doesn't happen in every club. They are inclusive. There are no closed doors in the offices. For explorers, that is an absolute gift from God to us. You have the opportunity to speak and that makes the job that much easier. "

Exploration is changing and the hope is that WyScout and the ability to remotely analyze players will also make the job a little easier in these testing times.

The technology has been around for some time, but it could take a block to really transform work practices. When clubs can send scouts from around the world again, perhaps this forced period of introspection could spark a change in how, where, and why those scouts are shipped.