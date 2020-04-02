Coronavirus in MN: Viking cook donates North Memorial for personal protective equipment – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Two Minnesota Vikings starters are stepping forward to help healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, running back Dalvin Cook tweeted that he will donate the proceeds from being in the MADDEN NFL video game to North Memorial. The money will go towards the purchase of personal protective equipment.

"I want to thank those who continue to risk their lives every day and fight COVID-19," Cook said. "Let's make a difference together."

North Memorial responded on Twitter, thanking the Viking for "helping to make a difference as we fight COVID-19 together."

Soon after, defensive end Danielle Hunter did the same.

Many Vikings players have been helping out in the COVID-19 fight, including wide receiver Adam Thielen, former player Chad Greenway, and more.

