Coronavirus in Minnesota: why the state won't tell us who has COVID-19 and where they are – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health reports Wednesday that there are now 17 deaths in the state from COVID-19, and 687 people infected with the virus.

What we don't know is who they are and where they live, and there is a reason for that.

The Minnesota Department of Health credibly reports every day in counties with COVID-19 cases, but not in cities. It will not name nursing homes where the virus was found. It will provide the number of people, but it will not say where they live.

Providing such details about COVID-19 is illegal, according to MDH officials, due to the strict medical privacy law called the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.

It's been the law since 1996. Here's how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes it:

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) is a federal law that requires the creation of national standards to protect confidential patient health information from disclosure without the patient's consent or knowledge.

There are fines of up to $ 50,000 per violation for disclosing patient information, and Minnesota law is even stricter.

State officials cannot even reveal summaries of health data that may violate privacy.

This is what the legal norm says:

“Data summary” means data that has been extracted, manipulated, or summarized from private or confidential data, and from which all data elements that could link the data to a specific individual have been removed. “Summary data” includes, but is not limited to, statistical data, case studies, incident reports and investigative reports. Once summarized from private or confidential data, the summary data remains summary if the responsible authority maintains a list of numbers or other data that can uniquely identify any individual in the summary data physically separate from the summary data. and the responsible authority does not make such a list or other data available to persons who access or possess the summarized data.

It is a tug of war between patient privacy and public safety. As the virus spreads, does the public have a right to know where it is? Do we need to know if it is in our neighborhood?

MDH has wide freedom to decide what information is made public. Most of the data stops at the county level and does not include cities or locations such as nursing homes.

Here is a statement from MDH spokesman Doug Schultz:

As a general practice, MDH only provides the county of residence for specific cases because in many, if not most Minnesota counties, providing the city of residence, along with information such as age or approximate onset of illness, would be enough information to identify the individual.

And if coronavirus is detected in a nursing home, Schultz says, "There is generally no public health reason to formally notify cases in a facility to 'neighbors or people in a city'. They should assume that COVID -19 is in your community, regardless of whether there are cases in a facility. "

Minnesota has begun publishing where the virus comes from in a confirmed case, such as a cruise ship, a healthcare facility, or a community spread. But most of the other states are similar and only provide minimal county information.

Washington publishes some deaths in nursing homes. New York City breaks it down into neighborhoods. And in Florida, the dashboard includes county residents and nonresidents who have it, and who could have brought it with them.

But in Singapore, you can get updates from the neighborhood, even from the block where you live.

Despite daily updates, there is evidence that the virus is much more widespread than the figures show. MDH officials say there is not enough evidence available to know for sure.

Minnesota health officials say the best defense against the virus right now remains the same: wash your hands and stay inside.

