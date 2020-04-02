Coronavirus in Minnesota: "That's our armor,quot;: Nurses hammer the reality of EPP shortages – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – We continually hear about the shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for Minnesota health workers, including the lack of masks, face shields, and gloves.

Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner was thrilled Thursday morning as she testified before lawmakers about a virtual virtual Senate Zoom hearing.

"We go to hospitals every day with what little PPE we have," Turner said. "And that's our armor. But do you know anything? We are ready to fight this virus knowing that patients and the public is why we became nurses."

Registered nurse Emily Allen is working in the Critical Care Unit COVID-19 at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, and treats patients every day.

"There's always something unknown. What if I bring him home? Or what if I hire him while I'm here?" Allen said.

She says the EPP shortage is real and serious.

"We have to wear a mask or a shield throughout the shift, which is not something we are used to as nurses," Allen said. “We are supposed to use different ones between each patient. We are using special wipes to clean them between each patient, but that is not the same as having a new mask. "

Allen says they haven't had to resort to wearing homemade masks yet, but are willing to do so if it reaches that point. She says they could wear homemade masks as if they were wearing surgical masks right now.

"To help preserve our N95 masks, what we have been doing is putting a surgical mask on top of the N95 masks to help protect it," Allen said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recommended this week that all residents wear homemade cloth masks in public. Governor Tim Walz says he will not ask Minnesotans the same. Instead, he wants all the masks, even the homemade ones, to go to health workers.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that more than 700 health workers in Minnesota have already had direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

