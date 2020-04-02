Coronavirus in Minnesota: State officials will now release names of outbreak care centers – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The state of Minnesota is reversing course.

The Minnesota Department of Health will now release the names and locations of 49 long-term care facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state had cited federal and state privacy laws for failing to disclose the information. But on Thursday, State Senators Michelle Benson and Karin Housley sent a formal request to Governor Tim Walz demanding the release of what they call "critical information."

In a conference call with journalists on Thursday, both Walz and MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm explained the decision to go public and still protect privacy.

"We believe it is important to balance that value with the equally legitimate value of government transparency and sharing information with the public," said Malcolm.

Walz says he and other state leaders will try to release as much data legally as possible.

"We will do our best as always to provide everything we can," Walz said. "At the same time, we know that we take people's personal deprivations and civil liberties very seriously."

Here are the numbers:

11 of the state's 18 deaths have been in long-term care facilities

47 facilities have cases

49 residents have tested positive

22 workers have tested positive

Some nursing homes have been notifying residents of cases. A nursing home, which Up News Info is not naming, sent a notice dated March 27 saying that a staff member in a dining room had tested positive, but others had not.

Republican State Senator Karin Housley says some houses have not even notified residents.

"I have news of constituents and people in Minnesota," said Housley. "They are nervous, they want information, and they feel the lack of information and the lack of transparency, this creates even more paranoia."

MDH officials say they will publicly name the long-term facilities that have cases as early as Friday and no later than Saturday. The information was also made public on the MDH website.

