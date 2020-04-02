Coronavirus in Minnesota: Request from golfers to keep courses open – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Sunny days often attract golfers to the links, but a statement from Governor Tim Walz, who defines golf courses as nonessential businesses, has empty courses across the state.

However, an online petition has more than 37,000 signatures asking Governor Tim Walz to allow the courses to open during a time of social estrangement.

"I think what we are all trying to figure out is how we offer healthy options for people during this time," said Kevin Unterreiner, president of TwinCitiesGolf.com.

Unterreiner, who is also a chiropractor at Eden Prairie, wrote a letter to the governor explaining how golf helps boost the immune system in the fight against COVID-19.

"As a healthcare provider, my concern is that if people don't get a chance to go out, get fresh air, sunlight, these things that we know, even from the World Health Organization, promote a healthy immune system." Unterreiner said.

He has studied other states to see what they are doing to keep golfers on the green when other businesses close.

"We can create an experience where a golfer can tee time online and can pay in advance," he said. So, there would be no interaction between staff and customer and golfers can keep six feet apart from each other.

Unterreiner says removing contact points on golf courses is key to keeping people healthy.

Some golfers defy order by hitting the green or the driving range.

The governor says he is talking to his health experts to see what, if anything, can be done to get golfers back to the beat.