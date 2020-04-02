Coronavirus in Minnesota: Nonprofit organizations with larger staff do not qualify for much-needed aid – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Despite massive federal stimulus efforts to help businesses pay their workers, there is no lifeline for many of Minnesota's best-known nonprofits. Groups like Catholic Charities, Fraser and St. David & # 39; s provide critical help to children and families dealing with a myriad of needs.

A loophole in federal aid does not extend financial aid. Many of the nonprofits have already laid off staff when their services closed. And they are putting pressure on the US Congress. USA For a much-needed solution.

On any given day, hundreds of children would be filling St. David's classrooms, receiving help with physical and emotional needs.

"We have early childhood education, autism services, group care, mental health services," said Julie Sjordal, CEO of the mid-size nonprofit organization. "No income at the door means we don't have the cash to pay the employees or our bills."

Like others, St. David & # 39; s has shut down services and laid off a third of its staff. With between 500 and 750 employees, they do not qualify for financial subsidies through the recently approved CARES Act.

"There is nothing in terms of federal grants that helps rescue nonprofits that serve the most vulnerable children, families and adults with disabilities in the city," said Sjordal.

There are currently more than 100 midsize nonprofits falling into the same "donut hole." These are charity groups that help children and adults with their critical mental and physical needs.

The Minnesota Council of Nonprofits is lobbying for help from Congress, to ensure that the next phase of assistance drops a much-needed lifeline.

"Many of them have modestly compensated employees and do not have solid balance sheets, so it is hitting these groups hard and fast," said board executive director Jon Pratt. "These are essential community resources and we cannot afford to lose them."

St. David & # 39; s says he has funds to stay alone until May. If federal aid does not come, he fears he will lose both the staff and the crucial programs that so many families depend on.