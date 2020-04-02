Coronavirus in Minnesota: National Guard searches for alternative care sites – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota National Guard Aviation Support Unit is using its UH 60 Blackhawks to help the state be proactive in fighting COVID-19.

The guard's aviation support group is helping to inspect the state by air, looking for possible sites for alternative care facilities.

"We have been doing searches for alternative community care sites and in that process, they need to get out to every corner of the state of Minnesota quickly so they can assess many sites in one day," said Maj. Scott Hawks.

The Minnesota Department of Health, Homeland Security Emergency Management and the US Army Corps of Engineers. USA They work as one with the guard, determining the best locations for these alternative sites.

These teams are also determining whether the infrastructure in those areas can support a call center.

"We have sites across the state. Approximately half of them will be on the subway and the other half will be out of state, we want to make sure every corner of the state has that facility available if needed, ”said Hawks.

Potential sites are not yet being released to the public. However, the guard emphasized that everyone, no matter who and where they are, will receive the care they need.

Supporting aviation is the primary goal of the Minnesota National Guard mission at this time.

The only discussion on the use of the Guard's medical support equipment will be individually and only if necessary.

"We want to make sure we don't take those medical assets out of the community if we have an emergency room doctor who is doing a great job in his community and his hospital, we don't want to take him into active duty in the state in support of a National Guard mission from Minnesota, "Hawks said.

For now, air missions will continue until Minnesota citizen soldiers are needed elsewhere.