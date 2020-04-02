Coronavirus in Minnesota: MN health plans to forego COVID-19 related expenses – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz, in his COVID-19 daily update conference call in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Health, announced that Minnesota health plans would forgo all patient cost-sharing for coronavirus-associated treatments.

"This measure will help ensure that Minnesotan does not have to sacrifice rent or food purchases to cover the COVID-19 hospital bill," Walz said. "I am thankful that Minnesota health plans put the health and safety of our fellow Minnesotans first during this pandemic."

Walz's office said the move comes in response to the Governor's Health and Commerce Commissioners by sending a letter on March 13 urging health plans to remove barriers to coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML4b29b6ed48a6b110318ec6521dc016c411% %MINIFYHTML4b29b6ed48a6b110318ec6521dc016c412%

"The health and safety of Minnesotans are the top priorities of the nonprofit plans we represent," said Lucas Nesse, president and CEO of the Minnesota Council on Health Plans. "Uniform access to adequate and affordable treatment is essential to control the extent of the pandemic, particularly for those with underlying medical conditions."

Coronavirus: Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

Blue Cross and Blue Shield simultaneously announced the waiver of cost sharing for COVID-19 related treatments.

BCBS said the exemption would be in effect until May 31, and applies to all members in fully insured business plans, including through companies, seniors enrolled in Medicare, and plans purchased by individuals.