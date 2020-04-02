Coronavirus in Minnesota: "It's not easy,quot;, tenants, landlords struggle with monthly payments – Up News Info

It is the first of the month, which means that the rent is due to thousands of Minnesotans.

Governor Tim Walz has issued an executive order to temporarily suspend evictions in the state during the peacetime emergency, but the rent is still due.

"Right now, without any intervention with rental assistance or an extension of when evictions can occur, owners may be able to present them as soon as the peacetime emergency ends," said the executive director of HOME. Line, Eric Hauge.

HOME Line is a nonprofit advocacy group for tenants. Hauge said about 28% of Minnesota residents rent, including 180,000 who were already considered low-income before the pandemic crisis.

You are advising tenants who cannot afford the full monthly amount to try to pay a portion. They can also request assistance from the county and contact their landlord.

"Contact your landlord about why you can't pay the rent and try to come up with a payment plan," he said.

Hauge said it is important if you can pay, pay the rent.

Evan Uribe, who owns several properties with his wife, agrees.

"This is how I pay for my family to support themselves," said Uribe. "This is my full-time job."

You have been working with three tenants who cannot pay the rent this month. Its other seventeen units have paid.

"We are doing everything we can and it is not easy," Uribe said. "It is difficult for everyone."