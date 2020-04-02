Coronavirus in Minnesota: "I don't know what's going on,quot;: Many jobless claims hit dead ends, disappointment – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota is currently dealing with a large increase in jobless claims.

More than 270,000 Minnesotans have applied since March 16. More than 17,000 submitted their application on Tuesday alone.

The process has not been easy for everyone. Up News Info spoke to families who are still waiting to hear when and if help will come.

Ashley Boeshans, a baker at Sugar and Spice Sweetery in Maple Grove, is in limbo right now.

"I have no confirmations. I have no denials. I don't know what's going on, "Boeshans said." I can log into my account, but no information is available. "

She applied for unemployment two weeks ago after her hours were cut, but the mother of four can't wait much longer for an answer.

"We were able to go back a little bit in the savings, but it won't help us get through next month," Boeshans said.

Sharri Linderman, a freelance stylist, did not apply for unemployment online.

"It was supposed to open today," said Linderman. "When I applied it, zeros appeared."

Like many, Linderman was unable to get help over the phone.

"There is a very, very long wait," said Linderman. "There are a couple of times that I haven't overcome either."

The mother of Kimberly Tabolich, 72, works full time at Goodwill, but found out Tuesday that she will not receive full unemployment benefits because she receives Social Security.

"She called me yesterday, and she was extremely upset, crying and explaining that she will not be able to make her mortgage payment. She does not know what she is going to do," Tabolich said. "So, between 60% unemployment and her Social Security … when I spoke to her today, (she is missing) $ 78 to pay off her mortgage."

It is proof that even if the online application passes, all problems are not resolved.

"We will all have to contribute. I don't see what option we have," he said.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, or DEED, added 75 more people to answer calls, but they have had more requests in the past 2.5 weeks than in the past year, and they ask people to submit their application online. There is more useful information on unemployment on the DEED website.