Coronavirus in Minnesota: dairy farmers are feeling the economic impact of COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota dairy farmers are facing their own set of challenges with Covid-19.

The state lost 300 dairy farms last year. Now the market is down. Schools accounted for about 8% of their sales, and restaurants were big buyers of cheese and other products.

"We are finally starting to see some good prices in the industry," said Lucas Sjostrom, executive director of the Minnesota Milk Producers Association.

Like many industries, the timing of the Covid-19 outbreak could not have been worse for dairy. Of all the affected products, milk has been one of the most affected.

"When restaurants are down, cheese is not for sale. When cheese is not for sale, markets go down, especially in the Upper Midwest," Sjostrom said.

Sjostrom said consumers are seeing fewer milk options in supermarkets right now and that there is a reason for that.

“One and 2% are its two main products in the bottling plant. So they have focused on that and sacrificed the skim and wholeness to a great extent, "Sjostrom said.

Sjostrom's wife Alise is one of the owners of Redhead Creamery near Brooten. Without consumers entering their store, they have had to reinvent the cheese wheel, so to speak, by adding installments.

"People are very crazy about it. They are excited to have cheese delivered to their home, ”said Alise.

Remote social deliveries mean leaving cheese packages at a customer's front door. The dairy expects restrictions to be lifted in the summer, when they have more visitors. But after this is over, deliveries could be a permanent part of your business plan.

“We continue to adjust and adapt to our market. Who knows? Delivery services are something we can incorporate into our plan, ”said Alise.

With the rebound in meat prices recently, dairy farmers also hope that milk prices will not lag behind.