Coronavirus could further affect your condition for a reason you wouldn't expect

Coronavirus infections are much more serious for people with health problems like diabetes, heart disease, and severe obesity, data from the CDC show.

Some states and communities within the United States have a greater number of individuals at risk than others, and great care must be taken to ensure that those areas are well prepared as the pandemic continues to spread.

The pandemic is expected to peak in the United States in the coming weeks, and preparations must be made now, while there is still time to flatten the curve.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The widespread public health problems that existed long before the new coronavirus hit the shores of the United States. USA They could mean that some states and cities will struggle with the pandemic to a greater extent than others. Updated data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts even more emphasis on the notion that those with existing health conditions are at increased risk for serious complications from coronavirus.

From an early stage, we have known that people with compromised immune systems or chronic diseases had stronger reactions to coronavirus infection than most healthy people. However, due to the size and diversity of the United States, some serious health problems are more prevalent in some states and cities than others, making them potential hot spots for hospitalizations.

%MINIFYHTML134497128e545b8b100fd6be187e39c311% %MINIFYHTML134497128e545b8b100fd6be187e39c312%

How NPR The data reportedly shows clear trends among people who have conditions like diabetes or cardiovascular disease and more serious complications from COVID-19. Heart disease and age were two of the biggest risk factors that signaled serious reactions in patients in China, where the pandemic began, and that seems to be true in the United States as well.

The CDC explains:

People in the United States with underlying health conditions appear to be at increased risk for more severe COVID-19, according to findings from other countries. People with underlying health conditions who have symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should immediately contact their healthcare provider.

NPR He also notes that there may ultimately be some racial disparity in the number of serious coronavirus infections in the United States. Heart disease, in particular, is a major cause of death for African Americans, but it is significantly less for whites and even less for other races. That could mean that severe symptoms of the new coronavirus will disproportionately affect African-Americans. At the moment, however, the data is still preliminary and the researchers do not have enough information to draw general conclusions.

Additionally, states that have a low overall health score, including factors such as obesity and smoking, may have a higher burden as the pandemic peaks in those locations. With this information in mind, it would seem prudent for states and communities with these risk factors to receive more attention and help prepare for the worst of the pandemic, which is yet to come.

Image Source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock