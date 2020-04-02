Coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded one million – BGR

The number of coronavirus cases in the world has just reached an astonishing record, exceeding one million on Thursday.

This, as the states of the EE. USA They continue to prepare for their peak of cases and deaths, many of which are not expected to arrive for at least another week or two.

The number of deaths from the virus is equally grim, with the official number of confirmed deaths from the virus now exceeding 50,000.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has just reached a staggering milestone as of Thursday afternoon, with the number of confirmed cases worldwide exceeding one million.

According to a compilation of official Newsbreak statistics, which aggregates numbers from official sources such as the CDC and the World Health Organization. It is a sobering record now established by the virus that not only has yet to slow down in the US. But many states still have at least a week or more to reach their maximum estimated number of cases and deaths.

New York City, the epicenter of the crisis in the US The US is still desperately increasing its largest increase in cases as its coronavirus peak approaches.

All New York counties have reported a case of Coronavirus. This virus has spread throughout our state. We have counties with more cows than people. That did not stop him. Urban, suburban and rural: we are all affected. It will march through our nation next. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 2, 2020

The economic cost of this global pandemic continues to generate shock waves throughout the United States, which has just seen a 3,000% increase in its unemployment numbers, as more than 6.6 million workers applied for their first week of unemployment benefits for the week ending March 28.

You can use this website tool to see projections of when the worst of this crisis is expected to affect your state. It was built by researchers at the University of Washington Institute of Health Metrics, and shows, among other things, that the US is expected. USA Experience your worst day of coronavirus deaths in mid-April, with an estimated 2,271 deaths. of the virus projected for April 15.

Health officials are still competing to produce a successful vaccine, while therapeutics are still being investigated so that people with the virus can be treated now.

Also on Thursday, a postponement until mid-August for the Democratic National Convention was announced. The official position of the White House coronavirus task force is that the guidelines for social distancing should remain in effect until at least April 30, which means that the vast majority of the US. USA , As minimum.

CNN presenter Chris Cuomo, who tested positive for the virus, is currently quarantined at his home and spoke during a new broadcast about how the intense symptoms of the virus gave him the "wildest night of my life."

Image Source: MOURAD BALTI TOUATI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock