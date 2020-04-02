Coronavirus: Belgian season ends, Club Brugge will receive title | Football news







The Brugge Club will be crowned Belgian champion after the Jupiler Pro League board of directors recommended that the season end early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The recommendation, made on Thursday, now only needs to be approved at a general assembly meeting on April 15, a process that is understood as a formality.

Club Brugge was 15 points ahead with one game remaining from the Belgian regular season, after which the top six teams would have competed in a play-off competition to determine who was crowned champion.

