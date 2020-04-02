Coronavirus: Bayern Munich fines Jerome Boateng for breaking blocking rules | Football news

Boateng crashed into a car on his way back to Bavaria after visiting his sick son on Tuesday; the defender criticizes well, describing it as "sad,quot;







%MINIFYHTML70482e4ac3060ba277b353eb28f84dc811% %MINIFYHTML70482e4ac3060ba277b353eb28f84dc812%

Bayern Munich has fined Jerome Boateng after the defender broke government shutdown rules and left the city without the club's permission to visit his sick son.

Boateng left Bavaria, the German state in a state of blockade due to the coronavirus pandemic, without the club's permission to see his sick son, and hit his car on the highway on his way back.

The former Manchester City defender was caught in a hail storm and hit the road in his Mercedes fitted with summer tires, but escaped the accident unscathed.

Bayern released a statement on Wednesday confirming that Boateng has been fined for his behavior and will return the money to local hospitals.

"Bayern defender Jerome Boateng left Munich yesterday without the club's permission," the statement read. "Boateng has violated the guidelines issued by the club by being too far from home.

"These guidelines govern the behavior of FC Bayern players in the current situation in accordance with Bavarian state government directives on movement restrictions and the recommendations of health authorities."

"FC Bayern believe that the club has a responsibility to be a role model. As a result of this transgression, the club has decided to impose a fine on Boateng. The club will donate the money to the Munich hospitals."

Jerome Boateng acknowledged his mistake in not informing the club of his trip.

The 31-year-old showed little understanding of the fine, but accepted his responsibility.

"I would accept any fine in this world if it is justified, and I know it was surely a mistake not to inform the club about my trip," he said. Bild.

"But at that very moment I only thought about my son. He was in poor health. If a son calls his father, of course I will leave, no matter what time it is. For him, I endured well, I mean it is my son after all.

"I would like to see that father who doubts in such a situation and does not take off to get to his four-year-old son. If he faces a fine, no matter what happens, respect! I consider it sad!"