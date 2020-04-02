Corey Feldman leaves the United States for fear of his life

Corey Feldman has left the United States. MovieWeb reported earlier today than after the premiere of (My) truth: the rape of 2 CoreysFeldman left the United States due to powerful individuals trying to silence him.

On Twitter, Feldman said that he and his wife were doing well and in good health amid the coronavirus scare that is raging worldwide.

On March 24, Corey turned to his account to write in capital letters, as always, "I'm sorry, I'm missing," adding that he had to "go underground,quot; after the release of his movie.

Feldman says he had to leave the United States because he feared for his safety. Feldman is reportedly unable to return to the United States due to the travel ban internationally. As previously reported, Corey claimed that Charlie Sheen raped Corey Haim when filming the popular movie Lucas.

Charlie has repeatedly denied the claim in recent years. However, reports indicate that his claim against Sheen was the reason he had to leave the United States, although, as some social media users have suggested, Charlie no longer has power in the film and television industry. like I used to.

See this post on Instagram UR FREE … A SONG OF THE AGES DURING # COVID19 ??: DURING THESE TIMES OF FEAR AND UNCERTAINTY THERE IS A LITTLE 2 CELEBRATE, AND LESS THAN 2 BRAGOS ABOUT, AS LIFE IS SO PRECIOUS AND DELICATE, I KNOW IM GR8FUL JUST 2 B ALIVE AND HEALTHY, THIS IS A CERTAIN SURPRISE THAT I COULD NEVER HAVE PREDICTED! THE TITLE TRACK OF MY NEW DOCUMENTARY # MYTRUTHTHERAPEOF2COREYS HAPPENING 2 B A BEAUTIFUL CLASSIC POP SONG, NOW IS BLOWING THE TABLES ON THE MAIN RADIO! ENOUGH THAT THE MOVIE ITSELF IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE 2 RENT OR PURCHASE, BUT WITH THIS NEW MUSICAL SUCCESS IT IS CLEAR THAT THE MESSAGE IN THE SONG IS SOMETHING WE NEED MORE NOW … AND THAT MESSAGE IS HOPE! ONCE AGAIN, AGAINST ALL CHANCES, WE ARE PROVIDING THAT THE IMPOSSIBLE IS NEVER MORE THAN AN EFFORT! AS HUMANS WE CAN ACHIEVE ANYTHING WE PUT OUR MINDS 2, AND ESPECIALLY WHEN IT MADE 4 THE RIGHT REASONS! So I am grateful 2 to anyone who is listening, broadcasting, downloading or requesting this song. WE ARE WORKING TOWARDS GETTING THE FILM IN STREAMING AGAIN ON 4-22, AND I WILL HAVE AN OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT NEXT WEEK! Meanwhile, U CAN SUPPORT THE # Kids2 MOVEMENT BY HELPING US PROMOTE THE SONG BY CALLING YOUR LOCAL DJS AND PUTTING ON AN APPLICATION 2 LISTEN AT YOUR LOCAL STATIONS, AND YOU CAN ALSO HELP BY SPREADING THE WORD THAT #MYTRUTOCTS 2 STREAM 4 U IN VOD, IN YOUR RM I LIVE AS A QUARANTINE YOUR SAME 2 SECURITY! PLEASE SUPPORT US BY NOT VIEWING PIRATED OR HACKED 4 VERSIONS FOR FREE, BUT PREVIOUSLY INFORMING THIEVES, AND HOLDING 2 PURCHASE THE FILM WHEN IT IS AVAILABLE AGAIN IN A FEW WEEKS! AAAAAANNNNDDD 2 CELEBRATE THIS GR8 NEWS, IM I'M GOING TO MAKE MY FIRST LIVE BROADCAST OF @INSTAGRAM, IN JUST A FEW MINUTES FROM NOW, SO I CAN ASK ANY QUESTIONS I HAVE! A FORMAL ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE FILMS WITHDRAWAL WILL BE MADE NEXT WEEK, BUT 4 NOW REMEMBER #URFREE 2 LIVE YOUR LIFE, AND WHO WANTS 2 B! #STAY TUNED A post shared by Corey Feldman (@ cdogg22) on April 1, 2020 at 8:26 p.m. PDT

In other words, some social media users are exasperated by the claim that Sheen managed to make Feldman fear for his life after the release of his movie. In addition, Feldman claimed his The rape of 2 Coreys It was attacked by hackers when it went online.

Regardless of whether Sheen actually managed to attack Feldman, directly or indirectly, the actor has been interacting with people on Twitter, and many of the messages have been quite positive. A fan scoffed at the fact that the Lost Children Alum likes to use all capital letters, which Feldman also responded quickly.

Ad

As Corey fans know, he is perhaps most famous for his role in the cult movie, Lost Children. The film included stars like Alex Winter, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Haim, Jason Patric, Feldman, and many others. The film has spawned two sequels, a television series and a comic.



Post views:

0 0