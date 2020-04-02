Conan O & # 39; Brien remembers Adam Schlesinger with ‘Better Days’ – Deadline

A day after Adam Schlesinger's death at age 52 from coronavirus complications, Conan O & # 39; Brien chimed in with a Fountains of Wayne video taken from his Late at night archive.

Emmy and Grammy winner Schlesinger is best known for his Stacy's mom a success he wrote that peaked at number 21 on the Billboard charts. He was also nominated for an Oscar for the title track of the Tom Hanks movie, That Thing You Do, and contributed music to other film and television projects.

the Late at night The performance of Schlesinger and the band took place shortly after the September 11 attacks. The New Jersey band performed a version of better things by The Kinks.

