Comic-Con "Hope" Annual San Diego Fanboy Confab will be held, but are the studios and networks? – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML5e02fe0b0cb81da5614025ed56a0131311% %MINIFYHTML5e02fe0b0cb81da5614025ed56a0131312%

In an SXSW déjà vu, San Diego Comic-Con continues to cling to its weapons so that its fanatic, which draws about 135K people, will continue on its way from July 23 to 26.

The news comes at a time when other major events around the world are being delayed due to the uncertainty of the current climate of COVID-19, and how we will return en masse, i.e. this summer's Olympics were delayed until July 2021, while the Democratic National Convention is expected to take place in August.

%MINIFYHTML5e02fe0b0cb81da5614025ed56a0131313% %MINIFYHTML5e02fe0b0cb81da5614025ed56a0131314%

On Wednesday, Comic-Con's official Twitter account released a statement saying: “To our amazing Comic-Con and WonderCon fans: We understand how difficult the current climate has been for all of us and appreciate your continued support during these difficult times. . No one has as much hope as we can to celebrate # SDCC2020 together in July. "

%MINIFYHTML5e02fe0b0cb81da5614025ed56a0131315% %MINIFYHTML5e02fe0b0cb81da5614025ed56a0131316% Related story Disney to Give Employees Permission "Whose Jobs Are Not Needed Right Now" Beginning April 19

They continued, “As we continue to monitor the situation with local authorities, we will post updates on our social channels! Until then, remember: "A hero is a common individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure despite overwhelming obstacles." – Christopher Reeve.

Actors Mark Ruffalo, left, and Chris Hemsworth compare biceps during the Marvel panel at Comic-Con International on Saturday July 26, 2014 in San Diego, California (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)

AP



At stake for the city of San Diego, are the close to $ 150 million that SDCC rains in the city in terms of its financial impact with attendees shelling out nearly $ 88 million according to research from the city's CIC . Hotel and sales tax revenue accumulates $ 3 million. As of yesterday, the number of coronavirus cases in San Diego County is 849 with 15 deaths in a population of 3.3 million.

According to the sources of the Up News Info in the studios and networks, who participate in the planning of Comic-Con, their mentality is not currently focused on whether to attend the meeting or not. Right now, there is too much concern about the return of theaters and how, as well as the resumption of TV and feature film productions. We heard that there was a recent extension of an internal SDCC Up News Info for studios and networks to enter their deposit money for hotel and yacht reservations, the date moved from mid-March to later this spring. This, from what we hear, is a measure to give study and network partners time to breathe.

Still, if the COVID-19 pandemic calmed down in southern California in July, questions remain.

If film and television production is up and running, will showrunners, cast and talent be available to attend the SDCC? Even if SDCC is pushed into August or fall, conflicting production schedules become an even bigger concern.

On the other hand, will talent feel safe attending the sweaty entrails of Hall H, which houses 6,500 attendees? Mind is stunned as to how the San Diego convention and SDCC security will execute the crowd's social distancing checks, in addition to the truck loads of hand sanitizer to be dispensed during the conference.

Will studios and talent reps want their stars to leave? A few weeks ago, when CinemaCon was starting to think about keeping its exhibition distribution conference in Las Vegas ongoing from March 30 to April 2 (before they canceled), the rumor that talent reps were not interested In getting its stars to attend, with news flying around that studio's presentations would boil down to a series of trailers and opening remarks from an executive. If such an alignment takes place at SDCC, it will be difficult to justify for those adults who have disbursed $ 304 for a 5-day badge. And is it worth waiting alone in line at night? Already, given the large home stay quarantine being applied by the state of California, the SDCC's sister spring fan conference WonderCon in Anaheim was postponed due to COVID-19.

On the other hand, if the coast is cleared by the coronavirus and ultimately we feel safe, then there is no better time than the SDCC to avoid a late summer movie schedule with Paramount / Nick & # 39; s SpongeBob: Sponge on the run on July 31, Warner Bros. " Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14, Par & # 39; s A quiet place 2 on September 4, with Disney / Marvel Black widow Y The eternal on the horizon, and from Sony Poison 2 October 2.

If SDCC remains unchanged, and studios and networks reduce its attendance, then maybe fanboy's love is back to what it always has been: comics.

To our amazing Comic-Con and WonderCon fans: We understand how difficult the current climate has been for all of us and appreciate your continued support during these difficult times. No one has as much hope as we can to celebrate # SDCC2020 together come july. 1/2 – San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) April 1, 2020