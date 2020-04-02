Comedian Eddie Large dies alone after contracting coronavirus

ITV

The 78-year-old comic known as a member of the comedy duo Little and Large passed away while receiving hospital treatment after the battle with the coronavirus.

British comedian Eddie Large He has died at the age of 78 years after contracting coronavirus.

The comedian, real name Edward McGinnis, better known as half of the comedy duo. Small and long, next to the comical companion Syd Little, died in the hospital in the early hours of Thursday, April 2, 2020 in the morning, where he had been admitted due to heart failure.

In a Facebook post, her son Ryan McGinnis He wrote: "It is with great sadness that Mom and I have to announce that my father, Edward Mcginnis, passed away in the early hours of this morning."

"Dad had fought bravely for so long," he added. "We will miss him terribly and we are so proud of everything he accomplished in his career with Syd and we know he was loved by the millions who watched them every week."

Eddie was alone when he died, as his family or friends were not allowed to visit him due to strict rules on slowing the spread of the virus.

"RIP, Dad. We love you and miss you from the whole family," Ryan concluded.

Eddie and Syd rose to fame in the talent show "Opportunity knocks on your door", who won in 1971. They went to the front of"Small and long"show on BBC One, which regularly drew up to 18 million viewers.

He had suffered from health problems in recent years and had a heart transplant in 2003, ending his and Syd's double act.

Eddie is survived by his second wife Patsy and their three children, Samantha, Alison and Ryan.