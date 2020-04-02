Colorado Directs Hobby Lobby Executive to Close Stores – Up News Info

Hobby Lobby stores in Denver closed this week after being cited by city inspectors for violating a state order to stay home, and the Colorado attorney general's office has ordered the chain to close across the state.

On Wednesday, the attorney general's office issued a directive to David Green, founder and CEO of Hobby Lobby, directing the company to close all its stores in Colorado to comply with Governor Jared Polis's order of March 25 and comply with Public health orders.

"You are instructed to immediately close all Hobby Lobby locations within the state of Colorado," said the directive, signed by W. Eric Kuhn, assistant attorney general. "Immediate compliance is mandatory, and any future or continuing noncompliance will be subject to full force and the effect of the injunction."

A video game store and car wash teamed up with the Denver Lobby Hobby to close this week after being summoned by city inspectors. A fourth company, an appliance store, remains open after receiving three violations.

Businesses that receive a "general violation,quot; have a date in court when their sanction will be determined, said Erika Martinez, media relations representative for the Denver Joint Information Center.

Violations are punishable up to $ 999 by citation or time in jail and can be issued for a variety of reasons, including nonessential businesses conducting operations, essential businesses and their clients who violate social distancing or sanitation protocols, and citizens who They use prohibited areas like parks.

The companies are expected to close after the appointment, Martínez said.

From Thursday to Tuesday, Denver compliance officers issued citations to the Hobby Lobby, 920 S. Monaco Parkway; GameStop, 757 E. 20th Ave .; Car Wash USA Express, 603 Santa Fe Drive; and Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom, 1045 Zuni St. Another GameStop in Boulder received the city's only violation so far, 9News reported.

The Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom store remains open, despite calls from officials to close, said sales director Matt Coudayre. Denver authorities issued three infractions at the store for being open when it is not considered an essential business. The Lincoln Park location is the only one of 18 stores in the state that has been cited, Coudayre said, saying he disagrees with Denver's reasoning.

"Obviously, there is some confusion because if the order of the city is observed, we basically provide essential products and services to maintain the sanitation and essential operation of the residences," Coudayre said. "That wording is taken directly from the city ordinance. Clearly, we fall in there.

Denver inspectors also cited Wingstop, 5125 Chambers Road, although it was not clear why. As a restaurant, it may remain open only for takeaway businesses.

In addition to the Denver store, Hobby Lobby stores in Colorado Springs have closed, KRDO reported. But others remained open Wednesday in defiance of the governor's state order, including stores in Wheat Ridge and Westminster. Lone Tree police asked Hobby Lobby to voluntarily comply with the request and expected the store in that city to close Wednesday afternoon, communications manager Denisse Coffman said.

Calls to Hobby Lobby stores in Lakewood and Englewood, which were open earlier this week, went unanswered Wednesday morning, suggesting a mosaic of closings across the Denver area. Hobby Lobby reps have yet to respond to questions from Up News Info.

Craft stores are not considered critical; Nor are they exempt from shutdown by state order, said Conor Cahill, press secretary to Governor Jared Polis. However, other chains in the metro area, including Joann Fabric and Michaels, had been offering online ordering and curbside pickup, but did not allow the public to enter stores.

Concerned citizens have been flooding local agencies and the attorney general's office with complaints about businesses they believe are not complying with the order to stay home. Enforcement varies by jurisdiction, but authorities will generally request voluntary compliance before escalating to civil penalties, Attorney General Phil Weiser said. Criminal penalties are reserved for "the most extreme cases," he said.

Many agencies are still discovering the best way to approach these reports. The Tri-County Health Department, which covers Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, received 140 complaints about businesses and restaurants, but had not issued a formal violation as of Wednesday.

"We, like other public health departments, are developing application procedures to use in the rare cases that may be necessary to ensure that noncompliance by the few does not undermine the sacrifices that the majority of the community is making." Executive Director John Douglas said in a statement. "Our goal in responding to complaints is to educate the community and business owners about the various requests and what it means to them."

Companies are not the only ones that receive warnings about the order of stay at home and the guidelines for social distancing.

The Denver city and county compliance team has reached out to 2,577 companies and citizens about the breach, issuing 543 warnings and giving the aforementioned citations, according to the joint information center.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it would increase law enforcement after locals crowded hiking trails and open space, including North Table Mountain.