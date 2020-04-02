Colorado coronavirus deaths reach 80 when total hospitalizations exceed 600

Matilda Coleman
At least 80 Colorado residents have died from complications from the new coronavirus, state health authorities announced Wednesday as total hospitalizations rose to 620.

More than 3,300 people tested positive for COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, with cases affecting 50 of Colorado's 64 counties. Authorities also said there have been 17 outbreaks in residential and non-hospital health centers, including the population at highest risk for contracting the coronavirus.

Nearly 19,000 people have been tested in the state, and Governor Jared Polis touches Colorado for having one of the highest test rates in the country.

During a press conference Wednesday, Polis and state COVID-19 response leader Scott Bookman said Colorado is taking aggressive steps to obtain critical protective equipment on its own to combat the coronavirus outbreak, while outlining an ambitious company to prepare for an increase in patients that could start this month.

During the outbreak, Polis and health officials have recognized that the number of cases announced is much lower than the actual totals due to the lack of massive tests, in which the Task Force of the Innovation Response Team of the state.

