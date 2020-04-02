Coding During Covid: There Are Many Short-Term Courses You Could Take – Latest News

Being home during confinement and practicing social distancing can give you time to learn some skills. Many are using it to learn coding, to learn new programming languages.

Abhinav S, who has been a .net developer since 2015, is using the lock to get an introduction to Python, a programming language that forms the foundation for data science, analytics, and machine learning. "I always wanted to change tracks and work in Python. This blocking period gives me three hours free every day and is perfect for me to do it, ”he says.

Some digital platforms already have courses that can be completed in less than a month, while others are using blocking to launch coding courses and challenges that can allow people, including students at schools and universities, to learn coding in no time. . Companies specializing in the K-12 learning space are launching courses in Python, graphical user interface, and DIY (do it yourself) coding courses.

IIT Gandhinagar has introduced coding exercises for its students under its Isaac Project. It has the "12 days of code,quot; program in which students will work for 24 hours on new coding problems that are published daily.

Coding Ninjas, whose main market segment is college students, launched a 21-day code challenge, referring to the lockout period, in languages ​​including Java, C ++, Python, front-end development, and machine learning. This is a paid course lasting two months, but if students complete it in 21 days, they get a 50% refund.

"We wanted to incentivize coding among college students who are unsure when the closure and quarantine phase will end and are looking to improve their coding skills," says Ankush Singla, founder of Coding Ninjas. The company, which also offers advanced courses for companies, has seen its users double in the past two weeks.

Singla says 40% of those who have taken up the challenge are corporate professionals. For college students, these courses will help them discover their career while at home with time to spare. "A freshman can use this break to start their career," he says.

Simplilearn has .NET, node.js, and Java certification programs that can be completed in 21 days. "Coding is an important part of these software development programs, and complete development as well," says Anand Narayanan, product manager for Simplilearn.

Great Learning and Upgrad specializing in long-term courses and data science and ML diploma programs have launched short-term courses for the closing period. Great Learning has courses that involve 300 hours of learning. The best courses include data science, machine learning, and cloud computing. "We believe that everyone willing to make the effort to learn should have access to the best possible learning opportunities, regardless of their financial situation," says Mohan Lakhamraju, founder and CEO of Great Learning.

The predominantly offline Masai School of Coding has just launched online courses on Complete Web Development, Fundamentals of Web Development, and Backend Development.

upGrad is launching 15 short-term courses for the closing period alone, all at no cost. These are in Blockchain 101, Java, JavaScript, Ethereum and data science related languages ​​including Python. "We want people to use their time at home because there is no information on whether the blockade would be extended," says Mayank Kumar, co-founder of upGrad.



First-year and mid-level professionals are the target of these coding courses. While companies often count long-term courses as qualification / improvement, these short-term courses could be a push in that direction. We're giving away the content for free in hopes that those who take it will dive deeper later, Kumar says.

Developers and community recruiting platforms are also hosting virtual coding marathon sessions around Covid-19, to keep the coding spirit going. Skillenza is among them. More than 6,000 people are participating in their Covid-19 hackathon to develop an app that supports continuous e-learning, or solutions for 3D printing fans, or to build community maps to measure the spread of infections and control them. Subhendu Panigrahi, co-founder of Skillenza, says that with developers having a little more time, finding solutions to solve Covid's problems would help the country a lot. It will also help them develop their coding skills.





Student courses

Java programming



C ++ programming



Front End Development



Introduction to Python



Courses for beginners and young professionals.



ML



Front-end web development



Javascript



Ethereum



Solidify



Python for data science



Cloud Foundation



Machine learning foundation