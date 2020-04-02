Code compliance officers shift focus to closing non-core businesses in Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Code enforcement officials in Fort Worth have changed daily food service routines and pool inspections, to force the closure of nonessential businesses and social distancing guidelines for those who are allowed to remain open.

Officials have written three appointments so far to companies that did not close under the order to stay at home in the city. One was a restaurant; Another was a car wash. They will face a fine of up to $ 2,000 when the municipal courts are reopened.

Dating is a rarity according to officials who said a phone call or in-person visit has generally been enough to convince companies to comply with the rules.

While the thousands of calls to the city's COVID-19 hotline were launched last month, they started with questions about the guidelines, which have turned into complaints, Officer Crispin Gipson said. It is a mix of people who report perceived violations and those who fear they have been exposed to unsafe conditions.

"Sometimes we can make a phone call and check on the phone," he said. "We will ask them what exactly you are doing. What procedures are you following? Sometimes we can say, they can recite pretty quickly, 'We are doing this, we are doing this.' We have separate people. We have people working from home." And then sometimes we get a second or third call and let's take a look at it. "

Gipson made a call on Wednesday to RTP Company, a plastics and composites manufacturer in South Fort Worth. The industrial company is allowed to be open, but there was a complaint that the employees were too close, coughing each other, and the company was not cleaning.

After walking through the warehouse, and when told that management was spending thousands of dollars on additional cleaning, Gipson determined that they were complying.

"We are trying to reduce the number of people who are in contact with each other," he said.