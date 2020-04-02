Clowns of Ari Lennox Snoop Dogg after he jab on her wig

Snoop Dogg learned the difficult way to not trolling Ari Lennox after he came for her wig.

Ari was on her Instagram, showing her viewers how the wig was applied and struggled a bit. In the caption, Snoop wrote in the TSR comments: "Grow your own hair what happened in those days," in response.

Ari replied with a photo of Snoop with white makeup and a blonde wig, captioning the image, "Dude, I just … just thought we had an understanding …"

