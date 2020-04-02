Clowns of Ari Lennox Snoop Dogg after he jab on her wig

Snoop Dogg learned the difficult way to not trolling Ari Lennox after he came for her wig.

Ari was on her Instagram, showing her viewers how the wig was applied and struggled a bit. In the caption, Snoop wrote in the TSR comments: "Grow your own hair what happened in those days," in response.

Ari replied with a photo of Snoop with white makeup and a blonde wig, captioning the image, "Dude, I just … just thought we had an understanding …"

And hey, Ari definitely won that round.

Ari's fans are used to seeing her without makeup or wigs as she regularly sports the natural look.

The image is of a person Snoop shook in 2014, a white man named Todd. Podcaster Star had a few words to say about Todd, which resulted in an angry response from Snoop.

"I read the comment you said," said Snoop Dogg. "N * gga, I'm going to hit your damn ass, n * gga. Don't be talking about me. You don't even know me, because. I can have fun. I can do what I want to do, b * tch-ass n * gga Suck your dick or die trying. "