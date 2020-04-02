"Clear Chance" Judge May Dismiss WGA Antitrust Lawsuit – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLd54f8852c324d9bb3dc230d07844d1eb11% %MINIFYHTMLd54f8852c324d9bb3dc230d07844d1eb12%

EXCLUSIVE: The three major talent agencies, locked in an antitrust lawsuit with the WGA, have asked a federal judge to temporarily stay on the discovery of certain documents requested by the union, saying there is a "clear possibility" that the union's counterclaims against them are dismissed.

On January 6, the US District Court Judge. The US, Andre Birotte Jr., denied the WGA's motion to dismiss the antitrust lawsuits filed by WME, CAA and UTA, but has yet to rule on the agencies' motion to dismiss the union's counterclaims against them. Oral arguments on that motion were held on January 24.

%MINIFYHTMLd54f8852c324d9bb3dc230d07844d1eb13% %MINIFYHTMLd54f8852c324d9bb3dc230d07844d1eb14%

In a motion filed in court Wednesday (read it here), the agencies said that while they believe "a suspension could be justified by many more than the documents requested by this motion, the suspension the agencies request is limited to only those 16 requests for documents included in his final compromise attempt with the counterclaimants. " The two sides, they said, "have been involved for weeks in extensive meetings regarding their respective requests for documents."

%MINIFYHTMLd54f8852c324d9bb3dc230d07844d1eb15% %MINIFYHTMLd54f8852c324d9bb3dc230d07844d1eb16% Related story WGA Postpones Negotiations for New Film and Television Contract Amid Coronavirus Closure

In their last motion, the agencies said, "Because it would be extremely burdensome for agencies to search, collect, review, and produce such documents, because disputes related to these requests may require the practice of the motion before the Magistrate, and because there are a & # 39; clear possibility & # 39; that the counterclaims to which they allegedly refer will be dismissed, the agencies seek a limited and temporary suspension of the 16 requests for documents in question until the Court decides the Motion of Dismissal ”. The WGA, they said, "will not be biased; the parties have many other discoveries to work with while awaiting the Court's decision."

The 16 document in question, the agencies said in their motion, refers to the union's counterclaims "that could well be dismissed in the near future. For example, claimants' requests for each inter-agency communication dating back to 1999, and requests seeking virtually anything and everything related to agency deals with the Talent Agents Association relate exclusively to their pricing and group boycott counterclaims. "

Almost a year ago, the WGA ordered all its members to fire their agents who refused to sign their agency's code of conduct, which prohibited packaging fees. The WGA and ATA last met on June 6, and the guild claimed that major agencies refused to negotiate a new franchise agreement.

To bolster their belief that the court can dismiss all or part of the union's counterclaims, the agencies pointed to the judge's own words in the latest oral arguments in the case. "At the hearing on the agencies' motion to dismiss," they said, "the court raised serious concerns about the viability of the WGA's counterclaims. The first question from the court asked the lawyer to assume, 'It's okay.' , that I, that in some way the unions do not have the legitimacy to present this antitrust claim & # 39; This is not merely hypothetical because & # 39; a union, in its capacity as negotiating representative, will frequently not be part of the kind that the Sherman Act was designed to protect. " And even as far as individual plaintiffs are concerned, in the Ninth Circuit, "employees have generally been denied being where their injuries were merely derived from those of the employer."

"The Court also asked the plaintiffs' attorney a number of specific questions about Lenhoff's" eerily similar "case, where the Ninth Circuit rejected the same allegations of a pricing fixing packaging conspiracy & # 39; 3-3 -10 'that Defendants have asserted here, and widely questioned the plaintiffs' advice on what 'specific factual allegations show these agencies actually conspired not to negotiate with the Guild' to support the plausibility of the boycott group.

"As the Court put it, the counterclaims seemed to suggest simply," in any case, that the people did not want to negotiate, "rather than a conspiracy not to negotiate. As for RICO's counterclaims, the Court indicated that it understood that Section 302 of the Labor-Management Relations Act had been "strictly interpreted to apply to payments made by employers in collective bargaining", and questioned how the accused's allegations fit into … a RICO Case & # 39; Since the agencies & # 39; are not union representatives & # 39 ;.

"The Court also expressed concern that this is now seen as criminal conduct, in essence, but it has been going on for 40 years and nobody said anything about it … It just seems strange to me to say this is a setback or a bribe. that everyone knew something from 1990 until today. "

In conclusion, the agencies said that "the Court hearing on the agencies' motion to dismiss the counterclaims demonstrated that there is, at a minimum, a 'clear chance' that the counterclaims will be dismissed. And, as stated above, a Limited suspension of discoveries pending the outcome of the Agencies 'Motion to Dismiss would not affect the parties' ability to move forward with uncovering the claims of the agencies that are definitely moving forward. On the other hand, requiring agencies to address the Numerous and extensive plaintiffs' discovery requests related to counterclaims that may not survive the pleadings stage would be detrimental to the agencies and ineffective to the Court and the parties. For each of these reasons, the agencies respectfully request that the Court temporarily suspend the obligations of agencies related to numbers Request for Documents 5, 10, 16, 17, 18, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 45, 46, 47, 48, 51 and 52 of the first set of requests for documents from the counter-claimants to WME, CAA and UTA pending the resolution of the motion to dismiss the agencies. "