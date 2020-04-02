Chuck D claims that Flav Flav's dismissal from the public enemy was a hoax, but Flav does not jointly sign

It may seem like a million years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but just a month ago the public dispute between Chuck D and Flavor Flav got so bad that Public Enemy announced that Flav had been fired from the legendary group. However, Chuck D now claims that it was all an elaborate hoax.

According to GallowIt was all a great trick by April Fool to promote a new Public Enemy Radio album by Chuck. The new album is now available and is titled Strong is not enoughand includes the single Food like a machine gun which features Chuck D and Flavor Flav.

Chuck D revealed in an interview that Public Enemy fired Flavor Flav was part of an elaborate April Fools hoax to help announce new music. "Flav and I have been better than ever." https://t.co/oB1PKdG3qm – Pitchfork (@pitchfork) April 1, 2020

Chuck said during an interview on the Uproxx podcast Popular party (recorded March 10) who found inspiration in Orson Welles " War of words farce. He noted some conversations with Flav about how the public viewed them, and they felt that in recent years "Flav's stock was low."

"Anyone who could shoot him could get a good shot," said Chuck D.

At the same time, Chuck believed that his success with Prophets of Rage had improved his reputation in the public eye. He then claimed that he teamed up with Flav to create a "public break narrative," as they continued to stay in contact and collaborate behind the scenes.

ICYMI, following the announcement that Public Enemy Radio (a group with Chuck D, DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws) would be performing at a Bernie Sanders rally on March 1, Flav issued a cease and desist letter to the Sanders campaign with claims that they were using his image without permission.

Later, Public Enemy claimed that Flavor Flav had been fired, and Flav shot Chuck D again on social media. Chuck D says this was all part of the deception.

“We already talked about this beforehand. Public Enemy Radio went up (at the Bernie Sanders rally). His lawyer sent a cease and desist. I'm like, "Nice move." Then publicly: "Man, you don't sue me again." He is not suffering me. But I can say it! If the public is confused about this, whatever, they are going to be confused about what a lawsuit is and what it is not, "said Chuck D.

He then explained that he fought Flav publicly and fired him from Public Enemy. Then he said it was not a hoax, but that the original intention was to get the public to pay attention.

I am not part of your deception.@mrchuckd"There are more serious things in the world now than April Fool's pranks and falling records," the world needs something better than this, "you say we are leaders, so act as one," donate to those in need here. : https://t.co/7hioasSwuV – TASTE TASTE (@FlavorFlav) April 1, 2020

Chuck D made it clear that Flav cannot be fired from Public Enemy because he is a partner. He said you can't fire partners, just walk away from them. He also revealed that he and Flav have been working on an album together since February.

"There are a few who know, that I had to let him know, that Flav and I have been better than ever," said Chuck D. "We took the April fools." We take it on top. It's April Flav Chuck Day. "

Chuck D also released a statement, saying that it obviously takes "doing something crazy or catastrophic,quot; to wake people up. He added that paying attention is the cheapest price to pay.

In response to Chuck D's claims, Flavor Flav tweeted that he had no part in the plan.

Ad

"I am not part of your deception (protected email)", there are more serious things in the world at the moment than April Fool's jokes and record drop, "the world needs something better than this,quot;, you say we are leaders so act as one, "Flavor Flav tweeted.



Post views:

0 0