Christina Milian's boyfriend Matt Pokora faces reaction from some fans after believing he compared her daughter's hair to the Emoji microbe

Early Thursday morning, Christina Milian's boyfriend Matt Pokora received a backlash from some fans when they interrupted a video he posted of his daughter Violet in a certain way.

In the video, Violet wears Bantu knots in her hair, and in the video, Matt had the microbe emoji, laughing emoji, and a heart emoji. He had an arrow pointing from the microbe emoji to Violet's hair, and people assumed he had been comparing his hair to a virus, seeing how that emoji has been used to represent the coronavirus on social media.

As many others I thought it was just a joke and that it was harmless, and Matt didn't mean anything rude by the post.

Those who are familiar with Christina and her family know that Matt and Violet have an incredible relationship and treats her like her own. Christina and Matt welcomed their first child, a baby together earlier this year.

Hours later, Matt went back to his Instagram story to share videos of him and Violet to show that he loved her, and always showed her love and encouraged her despite what people may think.

Roommates, what do you think?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94