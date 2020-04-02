Christian Siriano, Prada, Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton and many more fashion designers are now making Coronavirus face masks

Christian Siriano, world-renowned fashion designer and Catwalk Project It has sparked a global movement where fashion houses are shutting down production of their couture gowns and other garments, and instead are creating face masks to be used in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. In addition to New York-based Christian Siriano, who helps healthcare workers meet their immediate needs, designers around the world are creating masks for their worst-hit regions. Designers at Prada, Zara, Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Givenchy, Dior, and Luis Vuitton are making masks while helping healthcare workers who fight the deadly disease on the front lines.

Christian Siriano spoke to Good Morning America about the project and made it clear that the masks his company is making are not the same masks that people may be making in their living rooms across the country. Because you are shipping the masks for use in hospitals, you are following strict guidelines for them to be approved by the FDA and CDC. It has also designed the face masks to be reusable and washable with chlorine, while still maintaining their effectiveness in protecting the user against the coronavirus.

In the video, you can see that his workers stay six feet away while they are in the office and also wear face masks while they work. Siriano received authorization from Governor Andrew Cuomo to open the store and produce the masks.

You can watch an interview with Christian Siriano in the following video player.

Christian is also talking about the project on his social media pages, such as his official Instagram account, where he has 1.5 million followers. Christian shared a video where he went downstairs carrying a large box that was filled with 1000, full face masks ready to deliver. The selfless and tireless efforts of the 34-year-old woman have been recognized around the world and other fashion designers have followed suit.

Christian Siriano shared the following video and post while talking about the project.

1000 masks per box! WOW we are so proud and I can't thank my team enough for all the hard work. We hope this helps so many people because they are helping us all! You can donate to help at ChristianSiriano.com. "

The news comes when the CDC is rethinking the guidelines regarding regular use of face masks in public by the average American citizen. Right now, the CDC is urging people to save face masks for healthcare workers and not buy or store them, particularly the coveted N95 masks.

Many people have started sewing their own masks or are following President Donald Trump's recommendations to at least cover their faces with a scarf.

What do you think about Christian Siriano's face masks and his inspiring other fashion houses and designers to do the same?

