Chris Cuomo spoke to his deceased father, Mario, as his fever continues during the battle of Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo, being the accomplished journalist he is, continued his show on Wednesday April 1, 2020 on CNN, only he came out of the basement of his home. Chris tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus and is experiencing excruciating symptoms. He even hallucinated that he was talking to his deceased father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo. Now that Chris is experiencing the Coronavirus first-hand, he's not only reporting the story, but he's on the front line, sharing his experience with others and telling the stories of others. In addition to sharing his own story, Chris spoke to heartbroken Arnold Vargas. Arnold lost her husband, Dr. Frank Garbin, who sacrificed his own life to treat coronavirus patients in New York hospitals before succumbing to the virus. Arnold Vargas is now experiencing the symptoms of the coronavirus.

Speaking on your show Cuomo Prime Time, Chris spoke of trembling with fever and developing rigors so strong that he broke a tooth. He said he felt that someone was hitting him like a piñata. Then he said he started hallucinating and that his father was talking to him.

Chris Cuomo stated the following on the show.

"I've never seen anything like this. I've had a fever, you've had a fever. But 102, 103, 103 more … that wouldn't give up. And it was like someone was hitting me like a piñata. I shuddered so much that … I broke a tooth. I was awake all night, I'm telling you I was hallucinating. My dad was talking to me. I was seeing people from the university, people I hadn't seen forever. It was strange, what happened last night. happen tonight.

You can watch a video of the episode where Chris Cuomo spoke to CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta about his symptoms below.

Chris Cuomo continued his show and delivered a heartbreaking interview with Arnold Vargas while honoring the memory and legacy of Dr. Frank Garbin.

Chris also noted that Dr. Frank Garbin did not have to die and that if he had the proper PPE he needed to do his job, he would have been protected. Chris Cuomo is making it very clear that our nation's healthcare workers are on the front line and are not being adequately protected.

You can watch the heartbreaking interview with the widower of Dr. Frank Garbin Arnold below.

Stay tuned for more information on this story as Chris Cuomo continues to document his battle with Coronavirus and report from the front.



