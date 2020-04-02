Chris Cuomo has his CNN colleagues begging him to stop working after testing positive for coronavirus

Despite testing positive for the coronavirus, Chris Cuomo continues to host his CNN primetime show to the surprise of many, including some of his colleagues and close friends.

On Wednesday, CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta had an interview with Cuomo where he begged him to take it easy because he wanted it to get better.

The medical expert and television personality told the reporter: "Chris, you, look. I just want to say, and I know this is not what the segment is about. First of all, I am happy to see you. We talked last night after of the show. You had these rigors. I'm just going to say it, so bad that I think you skipped a tooth. "

Cuomo replied: "Yes,quot;. Gupta continued: “This was significant to you Chris. And I'm just going to say, too, you know, we're talking about the abdication of duty. I don't want to give up my duty. I know you are a warrior, but you can take a day off. Let's say you feel worse today; I'm glad you don't have the tightness in the chest yet. "

The doctor went on to say, "I was worried about it, but Chris, man, you know, we love you, we think of you, and it's okay too, you know, I know you're dreaming about these things, you're fully engaged, but it's okay take a day off. "

Cuomo replied, "You are absolutely right, and you have to take care of yourself, you cannot take care of anyone else."

The night before CNN presenter Don Lemon wept in midair as he discussed the diagnosis of Cuomo coronavirus.

The host of CNN tonight I was having a conversation with Bianna Golodryga, CNN's senior global affairs analyst, when she broke down and said, “Sorry. I said I was not going to do this. Jesus. He's probably sitting at home laughing at me. When I walk into work every day, Chris and I are very good friends; We live close to each other, so when I get to work every day, I have to walk where Chris is. Usually, I go to his office and tell him, you know, what he's doing. Sometimes I bring the dogs, and we just say hello. Anyway, he's just not here, and we have this great relationship … "

Golodryga reassured Lemon, explaining, "Speaking of health, I don't know anyone else who is healthier than Chris."

It is unclear when the media personality will take the day off.



