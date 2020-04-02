Chinese smartphone health code governs post-virus life

Wuhan – Since the coronavirus outbreak, life in China is governed by a green symbol on the screen of a smartphone.

%MINIFYHTMLc55882a401325a3f96a0efbdb2950bdd11% %MINIFYHTMLc55882a401325a3f96a0efbdb2950bdd12%

Green is the "health code,quot; that says a user is symptom free and must board a subway, check into a hotel, or simply enter Wuhan, the central city of 11 million people where the pandemic began in December.

The system is made possible by the near-universal adoption of smartphones by the Chinese public and the adoption of "Big Data,quot; by the ruling Communist Party to extend its vigilance and control over society.

Upon entering a Wuhan subway station on Wednesday, Wu Shenghong, a clothing manufacturer manager, used his smartphone to scan a barcode on a poster that activated his health code application. A green code and part of his identity card number appeared on the screen. A guard with a mask and glasses made her pass.

If the code had been red, that would tell the guard that Wu was confirmed to be infected or to have a fever or other symptoms and was awaiting a diagnosis. A yellow code would mean that you had contact with an infected person but had not completed a two-week quarantine, which means you should be in a hospital or quarantined at home.

Wu, who was on her way to see retailers after returning to work this week, said the system helped reassure her after a two-month shutdown left the streets of Wuhan empty.

People with red or yellow codes "are definitely not running outside," said Wu, 51. "I feel safe,quot;.

Intensive use of the health code is part of the authorities' efforts to revive China's economy and prevent an increase in infections as workers return to factories, offices and stores.

Most access to Wuhan, the manufacturing hub of central China, was suspended on January 23 to combat the coronavirus. The blockade spread to the surrounding cities in Hubei province, and then people across the country were ordered to stay home at the most intensive disease controls ever imposed. Final travel controls in Wuhan will be lifted on April 8.

Other governments should consider adopting a Chinese-style "digital contact trace,quot;, researchers from the University of Oxford recommended in a report published Tuesday in the journal Science. The virus is spreading too fast for traditional methods of tracking infections "but it could be controlled if this process were faster, more efficient, and occurred at scale," the researchers wrote.

Once aboard the subway, Wu and other passengers used their smartphones to scan a code that recorded the number of the car they were traveling in case authorities need to find them later.

An attendant carried a banner saying "Please wear a mask throughout your journey. Do not go near anyone else. Scan the code before you get off the train. The seats were marked with dots indicating where the passengers sat to stay far enough from each other.

Visitors to shopping malls, office buildings, and other public places in Wuhan undergo a similar routine. They display their health codes and guards with masks and gloves to check for fever before they are allowed to enter.

Health codes add to an ever-growing high-tech monitoring matrix that tracks what Chinese citizens do in public, online and at work: Millions of video cameras cover the streets from major cities to towns. little ones. Censors monitor activity on the internet and social media. State telecom operators can track where mobile phone customers are going.

A vast computerized system popularly known as social credit is meant to enforce obedience to official rules. People with too many demerits for violations ranging from committing serious crimes to littering can be prevented from purchasing airline tickets, obtaining loans, obtaining government jobs, or leaving the country.

A statement from the Tianjin city government, a port city of 16 million people adjacent to Beijing, said the health codes were temporary but offered no indication of when use could end.

The codes are issued through the popular messaging service WeChat from internet giant Tencent Ltd. and the Alipaba Group electronic payment service Alipay, the world's largest e-commerce company.

Some 900 million people use the system on WeChat, according to the Beijing Youth Daily and other media. No total has been reported for Alipay.

Obtaining a health code is simple: users fill out an electronic form with their identity, address and if they have a cough or fever. The system does not include steps to confirm if a user is healthy.

Authorities have threatened that violators will be "harshly treated," although detailed sanctions have yet to be announced.

Regulations say that people trying to travel with a red health code will be marked in the social credit system.

"Fraud, concealment and other behavior,quot; carry sanctions that "will have a major impact on your future life and work," said a statement from the northeast Heilongjiang province government.

___

Associated Press producer Olivia Zhang in Wuhan, China, and AP writer Joe McDonald and researcher Yu Bing in Beijing contributed to this story.