Chess teacher Arianne Caoili died at 33

Arianne Caoili, a chess teacher and a prominent figure in both the chess world and Armenia, where she lived, died on Monday in Yerevan, the country's capital. She was 33 years old.

Her husband Levon Aronian, a world No. 7 ranked grandmaster, announced his death On twitter. Ms. Caoili died two weeks after being seriously injured in a car accident.

In the island world of chess, Ms. Caoili (pronounced kay-OH-lee), who had modeled as a young woman, stood out not only for her talent as a player but also for the glamor she brought to what is often considered a game without glamor.

After his death, condolences came from all the best chess players in the world, including Magnus Carlsen, the world champion, and Garry Kasparov, the former world champion.