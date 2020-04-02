Chess teacher Arianne Caoili died at 33

Arianne Caoili, a chess teacher and a prominent figure in both the chess world and Armenia, where she lived, died on Monday in Yerevan, the country's capital. She was 33 years old.
Her husband Levon Aronian, a world No. 7 ranked grandmaster, announced his death On twitter. Ms. Caoili died two weeks after being seriously injured in a car accident.
In the island world of chess, Ms. Caoili (pronounced kay-OH-lee), who had modeled as a young woman, stood out not only for her talent as a player but also for the glamor she brought to what is often considered a game without glamor.
After his death, condolences came from all the best chess players in the world, including Magnus Carlsen, the world champion, and Garry Kasparov, the former world champion.
Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, also expressed his condolences on his website. "His memory," he wrote, "will remain bright in the hearts of the Armenian people."
Ms. Caoili's first major international victory was in 2000, when she won the Under-16 Girls Asian Championship tournament in Bagac, Philippines, on her fourteenth birthday. She won the London Chess Classic Women’s Invitational in 2009 and, that same year, the Oceania Women’s Zonal, qualifying for the world championship.
He played seven times at the Chess Olympiad, the game's preeminent international team event. She represented her native Philippines in 1998 and 2000 and, after moving, represented Australia in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2012. The World Chess Federation, the governing body of the game, awarded her the title of International Women's Master .
She had modeled a little while living in Australia, and, in 2006, was a contestant on the Australian version of "Dancing With the Stars,quot;. She and her partner, dancer and choreographer Carmelo Pizzino, finished second.
He spoke several languages fluently and had studied for a doctorate. in economics.
In recent years, he had focused more on business than competition. When she was 29 she started Champord, a free weekly newspaper for travelers in Yerevan; the same year, he founded a consulting firm called Akron, which focused on public policy, economics, and sovereign wealth funds.
Ms. Caoili was also known for her charity work. In 2018, he raised $ 6,100 for children's education by biking nearly 1,900 kilometers (approximately 1,180 miles) over a two-week period from Ayas, Turkey, to Agarak, a town on the Armenian-Iranian border.
Arianne Bo Caoili was born on December 22, 1986 in Manila, the second daughter of a Dutch mother and a Filipino father who was a minister. In 1989, the family moved to Australia, where he learned to play chess at age 6.
She and Mr. Aronian met in 1996 at the World Youth Chess Championship in Las Palmas, Spain; They married in 2017 in Armenia, where he had moved in 2013. Among the 300 guests at his wedding was Serzh Sargsyan, then President of Armenia.
Full information on survivors was not immediately available.
