Charlie Baker speaks in Logan after the Patriots' plane arrives wearing masks

%MINIFYHTML8cc2d61a03fe1a04c65750622cb8c84c11% %MINIFYHTML8cc2d61a03fe1a04c65750622cb8c84c12%

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.

%MINIFYHTML8cc2d61a03fe1a04c65750622cb8c84c13% %MINIFYHTML8cc2d61a03fe1a04c65750622cb8c84c14%

%MINIFYHTML8cc2d61a03fe1a04c65750622cb8c84c15% %MINIFYHTML8cc2d61a03fe1a04c65750622cb8c84c16%

%MINIFYHTML8cc2d61a03fe1a04c65750622cb8c84c31%